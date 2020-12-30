'I put up the best fight I could, and I just can't keep going' | Gate City Candy Company in downtown Greensboro closing down permanently

Owner Daniel Weatherington said he fought for a long time to keep the candy store open and running, before he decided to close for good.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2020 is almost over and it's been a difficult year for all of us. Small business owners know the struggle well. While some found ways to stay open, others ran out of options.

This week, Congress passed and the President signed a stimulus package aimed at helping those folks: $284 billion dollars to the Paycheck Protection Program.

For some, it's a relief. But, for others, it's too little too late.

Daniel Weatherington, owner of Gate City Candy Company in downtown Greensboro, says the store is permanently closing. He fought for a long time to hang on - to keep the candy shop in business. But, it was one thing after another all year long.

"The store was so much more than just a candy store," he said, "For me, it was a childhood dream."

Decades ago, inside one of the many candy stores he visited with his father in the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia, Weatherington told him that one day he would own his own store.

"Of course, he laughed and said, okay, fine - you do that," he recalled, "Well, 30-something years later, I was able to make that happen. It was a dream that never went away."

About a year and nine months ago, the military veteran opened Gate City Candy Company on South Elm Street.

"One of the joys of this place is just seeing people come in and say, oh I haven't seen this, or look, this is what I was telling you about! It was great to hear that and to see people smile and see their eyes light up."

But just as his business was getting off the ground - 2020 hit. The pandemic, the shutdowns, the lack of foot traffic downtown, the civil unrest over the summer, the failing economy - all factors, he says, in his decision to close.

Weatherington said, he started burning through his personal income trying to keep the dream alive.

"When all of that ran out that's when reality really struck that, okay, I put up the best fight I could put up and I just can't keep going."

He's selling the last of the candy and fudge to the few stopping in. Unsure when the last day will be, Weatherington does have an idea of what comes next: he's heading out west next year, and going back to school to become a helicopter pilot.