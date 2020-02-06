VIDEO: Gate City Candy Company one of many downtown businesses vandalized

Surveillance video captures the moment a suspect smashed the windows of Gate City Candy Company on S Elm Street this weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of Gate City Candy Company spoke with WFMY News 2 after Saturday night Geroge Floyd protests.

He said he watched from an upstairs window at Vintage 2 Vogue across the street as protesters picked up the bench outside his business and used it to smash the front door.

You can see the vandalism occur at the :11 second mark in the video.

He said her ran over and defended his store for the following three hours.

While he said nothing was stolen, the closure and costly cleanup will mean further financial setback following coronavirus closures.

A spokesperson for Greensboro Police said the department doesn't have an exact number, but more than 60 businesses were vandalized over the weekend.