GCS: Getting minority-owned businesses involved in the $2 Billion bond projects

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS DEMOGRAPHICS



According to the GCS website, 42% of Guilford County Schools School District students are Black, 29% of students are White, 17% of students are Hispanic, 7% of students are Asian, and 5% of students are Two or more races.



"If you look at the demographics of the school system, it is primarily minority on the whole. It's the third largest bond in the country and to know that our team is 75% minority, it encourages people. They see people who look like them and there's hope," said Rachelle Latimer, the President/Chief Diversity Officer at TRS&I Group, Inc.



Creating a mirror image of what the classroom looks like and what the contractor field looks like is intentional, but it's not easy.



In 2002 North Carolina lawmakers put in guidelines for state and public entities to have at least a 10% minority business participation goal. To meet that goal there are state-certified MWBE'S. That stands for Minority Women Business Enterprise. This includes minority men, minority women, and Caucasian women.

There are state-certified HUB's, Historically Underutilized Businesses.



"We have to give the same support that we did to other small businesses. DH Griffin got their start, and Samet got their start. How did they get their start? A lot of them got their start through the federal government. We had schools built in Guilford County with new deal money. So we gave them opportunities to learn, to bid, to be awarded contracts, so what works is what works," said Deena Hayes, Guilford County School Board Chair.



But getting minority businesses to even bid on public projects like Guilford County school's $2 Billion bond just doesn't happen often.

Why? The short answer is it all started a long time ago.



Local historians say in 1912, black contractor LB Jeffries, won the bid to build a white school off of West Lee Street. The community wasn't having it, so the contract was canceled.



"For decades race ruled people in and ruled people out and we built an entire industry on access to opportunities to build schools, banks, for cities. When the Civil Rights Act said you can't base things on race, so now it's based on experience," said Hayes.



By then, the minority businesses didn't have any experience bidding and building public projects. So, they worked in the private sector, building homes, apartments, and office buildings.