Guilford County Schools upgrades security ahead of new school year

The district said forty-one schools converted to a new video management system that will make it easier to view recordings.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools' executive director of emergency management gave an update on the latest safety protocols for the district ahead of the new school year.

They include staff training, new camera systems, more cameras, and placing body scanners in district middle schools.

Last year, four guns were found at Guilford County Schools.

Two of them were found by the body scanners.

One was found before the student even entered the school building, and the other gun got into the school when the student entered an unauthorized door.

But in the second two cases, the guns were spotted and stopped by attentive staff.

More than 1,800 cameras were upgraded through that process, and more than 7,500 new cameras will be added next year. On school buses, 589 cameras were upgraded.

“These are useful tools to help prevent violence and protect our children,” says Mike Richey, assistant superintendent for school safety. “Still, we know that the most important tool we can use to protect our students and staff is to build relationships that create safer environments as a whole.”

Other updates include:

Installing a new emergency responder radio communication system at 68 schools, with 21 complete so far;

Deploying a CrisisGo anonymous reporting platform for students.

Implementing a clear bag policy at athletics and other major events.

Meeting regularly with law enforcement agencies, as well as meeting weekly to enhance collaborations between school, safety and communications teams.

Planning for an active assailant exercise this fall.

Strengthening health, wellness, and safety in schools is one of four focus areas in the district’s Strategic Direction.

The district's emergency management director says relationships built between students and school staff are important for creating a safe environment.

He also reiterated that it's important for students, parents, and staff who see something to say something.

They can report safety concerns on the Crisis Go app.

