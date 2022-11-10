GCS honors the life of a Greensboro Firefighter's daughter killed in a crash

His daughter was only 6 years old at the time of the accident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County School board took a moment to honor the life of a student that died earlier this year.

That student, 6-year-old Jurnee Shoffner died in a car crash in July. Her father Sherone Shoffner and her mother Latasha Shoffner say they are missing a piece of their hearts.

"Amazing, just the best kid you could ask for,"Sherone said.

"She was just the sweetest little girl and she was just gonna do whatever, she was gonna be somebody, "Latasha said.

The family says it meant a lot to them that GCS would honor Jurnee.

"It's awesome, like I said we try to keep her name alive and keep it going and that's just another way that we can keep and remind people of her energy in spirit," Sherone said.

The little girl died in a crash on I-85 in Randolph County. Troopers say a driver rear-ended the family's car sending them off the road and into the woods. They were on the way to the Charlotte Airport for a family vacation.

"I look up in the rearview mirror and I just see some headlights coming at me real fast and as soon as I said 'oh crap' and my wife said 'what' that's when we got hit from behind and took off the road there," Sherone said.

Sherone is a Greensboro firefighter and Latasha is a nurse at Cone Health. Their training immediately kicked in to help their two children.

"I just had to get to Jurnee because everyone else was conscious in the car but Jurnee, I didn't hear her crying and I just was like 'I needed to get to her'," Latasha said.

Their son Jamier broke his arm in the crash and Jurnee died from her injuries. Sherone says every day has been difficult since losing her.

"We just got to lean on each other especially when it's just us in the house and it's extra quiet, just a lot of it is leaning on each other and trying not to you know we're all going to have bad days on different days sometimes," Sherone said.

Troopers say Natasha Poindexter was driving the car that hit the Shoffners. She faces multiple charges including DWI, felony death and reckless driving.