GCS leaders say full middle & high school reentry this academic year is 'very unlikely'

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said moving middle and high school schedules to Plan A would be a 'little late in the game,' at this point.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Getting students back into the classroom is now part of the law. Governor Roy Cooper signed the school reopening bill Thursday night.

The new law requires schools to offer in-person learning options. K-5 are required to be in plan A.

Plan A means full in-person instruction, five days a week with minimal social distancing.

All other grades can be Plan A or Plan B. Guilford County Schools secondary students are currently operating under Plan B.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said moving middle and high school schedules to Plan A would be a 'little late in the game,' at this point.

"We have said from the beginning we believe that students should be in school," Dr. Contreras stated. "However, I have spoken to the middle and high school principals and it would be very difficult to make this happen at this point."

Dr. Contreras said with only about two months left in the year, it's unrealistic and unlikely a full return will happen for many logistical reasons.

"Trying to change transportation plans, it takes us about two months to establish routing for all students."

Furniture removed for social distancing would also have to be returned. But staffing is the main problem full reentry poses.

“The most significant barrier we face is that staffing issues could necessitate changes to building, student and teacher schedules,” said Contreras. “The potential disruptions could undermine the very point of the bill, which is to provide children with more high-quality instruction.”

She said she'll be spending this weekend and next week with middle and high school principals to talk about some options. But district leaders said they really need to be focusing on reopening plans for the fall.

"We are going to give this our best shot this week and look at this but I want to caution that it seems very unlikely."

Some parents are still holding onto hope that GCS will go with Plan A.

"You can't justify a delay at this time," Tina Connolly said. She has a GCS middle and high schooler. "The COVID-19 numbers are down, the teachers are getting vaccinated, we're working through this and kids need to be in the classroom."

Cathryn Campbell also weighed in. She is a GCS teacher and parent.