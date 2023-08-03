GCS new teacher orientation wraps us as Triad school districts fill teacher vacancies

Last school year, Guilford County Schools was among other districts that were struggling to hire more teachers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — There are more than 150 new teachers attending orientation this week for Guilford County Schools, filling many vacancies the district has tried so hard to do since last year.

Add that number to the over 30 last week at orientation, and scheduled 40 for next week, GCS said they will be adding nearly 250 new teachers to their district this year.

Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley has mentioned in the past that there are many contributing factors associated with a shortage of classroom teachers.

Teacher pay is one of those, along with providing those advancement opportunities to become lead teachers, mentor teachers or instructional coaches.

The district held a hiring event at the Greensboro Coliseum earlier this year to encourage people to apply.

Thursday, new teacher orientation wrapped up at Laughlin Professional Development Center.

This was just one of three orientation sessions the district is holding, due to the large number of applicants who signed up.

Other districts are seeing those vacancy numbers dwindle as well.

As of Wednesday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools had 167 teaching vacancies which is about 2 per school, and is far lower than last year this time.

WS/FCS said they are struggling most in the world of middle and high school science, math, and EC (Exceptional Children) teachers.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools new teacher orientation is August 16th.

Alamance-Burlington Schools has approximately 90 teacher vacancies, although they are fully staffed at their new high school, Southeast Alamance that's set to open this year.

ABSS said they currently have no SRO vacancies but are in desperate need of bus drivers.

Right now they are still nearly 25 short, meaning some routes will have to be consolidated.

They have another information session later for potential drivers later this month.

ABSS teachers return August 25 for the Back to School Celebration.

GCS is another school district in need of bus drivers.

Right now, there are 66 full-time bus driver vacancies and 16 part-time.