GCS parents get the opportunity to try out body scanners

Many high schools in Guilford County have open house Monday night, giving parents and students an opportunity to get acclimated with the new body scanners.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools says all planned scanners have been installed in high schools ahead of the first day of school.

Southern Guilford High School parents and students are able to try out and ask questions about these newly installed touchless body scanners.

Some parents told me as long as their child is safe when they come to school, they support it.

Southern Guilford rising freshman Santanna Tate already has a lot to worry about during the school year. The last thing she wants to worry about is her safety at school.

"Last year there was almost a school shooting but it wasn’t but a lot of kids try to shoot schools up because of how they feel with the kids," Tate said.

She said she feels safer seeing these scanners in her high school.

“I feel like it’s going to bring more safety to the school," Tate said.

"Things are very very different not to age myself but they are very very different from when I was in high school many many years later now I have a 14-year-old that’s coming into high school," GCS parent Robert Tillman said.

Tillman is a parent of a rising Southern Guilford freshman.

He said with everything going on in the world, you can’t be too careful.

“Knowing that my ninth grader is an only child...it’s kind of like I got one shot at this he’s coming into a place it’s giving great thought to how we can protect her schools or better protect our students," Tillman said.

Other parents and students agree with him.

"I don’t think students are safe at school anymore because I feel like most students feel like they can bring in whatever they want I feel like they are at an age where they don’t feel like they have to follow authority right now," he said.

Tillman said it’s not shocking but it makes it easier for people to get less into trouble.

"Today's world we have a lot of things going on with schools and stuff so I think it’s good," he said.

Tillman said he believes the scanners are highly necessary.

"No matter how much we put into our children our children have the ability to make their own decisions and so in making those decisions sometimes it might not be the best decision. Putting these measures in place and having these upfront conversations with our young people with our children with students is a wonderful thing," he said.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.