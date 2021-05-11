GCS partners with Guilford County Health Department for 7th grade immunization clinics

School officials said clinics will be held in High Point and Greensboro and will start Saturday.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced Tuesday they are partnering with the Guilford County Health Department to host immunization clinics for 7th graders.

School officials said clinics will be in Greensboro and High Point for current and upcoming GCS seventh graders starting Saturday.

According to Guilford County Schools, North Carolina law requires all incoming seventh graders to receive the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine and the MCV (measles antigen-containing vaccines) by the start of their 7th grade year.

WHERE will clinics be?

501 East Green Drive, High Point

1100 East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro

WHEN will clinics be?

Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Appointments should be scheduled by phone at (336) 641-3245.

Parents and guardians should bring their child’s insurance card and immunization records to their appointment.

