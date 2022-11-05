'Children will benefit' | GCS partners with UNCG to bring in new math teachers

The program will help 42 UNCG students teach secondary math after earning a degree.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has a new partnership with UNC-Greensboro.

They want to recruit math teachers from the local university. It's through a program called Math Teachers of Tomorrow funded by federal ESSER dollars. The program will help 42 UNCG students teach secondary math after earning a degree.

"When the district works with the university we can actually make sure those experiences are connected and what we're doing in course work is going on in schools, what’s going on in schools informs what we do at the university. So, that will be a better learning experience for the teachers," said UNC Greensboro's Co-Director Institute for Partnership in Education Holt Wilson.

Students will receive residency experiences, professional development, paid tuition and more. As of today, there are 14 secondary math vacancies and 24 upcoming retirements in the school district.

"As you know many many vacancies exist across the district, the state and the country, particularly in the STEM area. So, not only are we supporting our students but we are also growing the number of teachers we have in Guilford County," said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras.