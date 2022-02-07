GCS school bus slides off road before getting stuck in mud

Guilford County School officials said 10 students were on the bus on Monday morning.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County School bus ran off the road into the grass before getting stuck in the mud Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a bus driver from Northern Elementary School hit a slippery patch on Lashley Court, but they don't know if this patch was from Monday weather or the previous winter storm, according to the school district.

A GCS school official said ten students were on board, and none were injured. Another bus driver came to pick up the students. Some parents came to pick up their kids.