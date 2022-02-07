GCS school bus slides off road before getting stuck in mud

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County School bus ran off the road into the grass before getting stuck in the mud Monday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., a bus driver from Northern Elementary School hit a slippery patch on Lashley Court, but they don't know if this patch was from Monday weather or the previous winter storm, according to the school district.
A GCS school official said ten students were on board, and none were injured. Another bus driver came to pick up the students. Some parents came to pick up their kids.
School officials said all students are at school now.