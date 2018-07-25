RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The General Assembly has wrapped up for now its work on legislation addressing language being placed on state ballots this fall about proposed constitutional amendments and court races.

Republicans controlling the House and Senate voted during Tuesday's special session for two bills and sent them to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk. Lawmakers could meet again in Raleigh very soon if Cooper vetoes the legislation, which appears likely based on Democratic opposition to the measures.

One bill would leave off the ballot the party affiliation of a judicial candidate who changed party registration 90 days before the candidate filed. Republicans acknowledge the change would affect a Supreme Court candidate who was previously a Democrat but became a Republican a few weeks before joining the race. But GOP leaders say it would apply to some other candidates.

The other bill puts generic titles on each of the six proposed amendments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.