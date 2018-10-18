WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- The Human Relations Department and the New Horizons Fair Housing Committee will sponsor a free day-long symposium Wednesday, Nov.14, on gentrification and the issues it raises for neighborhoods.

The symposium will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Embassy Suites at 460 N. Cherry St. in Winston-Salem.

The seminar will dive into the effects of rehabilitation projects on low- to moderate-income neighborhoods and residents and the impact on the day-to-day lives of those affected.

The symposium will also cover topics like working wage vs. market rate rent; evictions, housing, and foreclosures.

Those interested in attending are urged to register by Nov. 5 by calling 336-734-1227 or sending by sending an email to HRDEvents@cityofws.org.

