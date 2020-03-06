Boarded window artwork tells story of heartache, community, healing in downtown Greensboro

Artists and community members are coming together to paint a new picture while showing their support for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Days of protest ended with damage in downtown Greensboro. It tells the story of heartache, community, and of healing.

Artists and community members are coming together to paint a new picture while showing their support for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement and their message.

Even though windows are broken and wooden boards are in their place, colors of unity are appearing for all to see in the downtown area.

Hearts replace hate and give way to love and a new day.

Downtown Elm Street is already historic. The International Civil Rights Center and Museum serve as a beacon of light and hope.

On Feb. 1, 1960, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond – known collectively as the A&T Four – sat in at the whites-only lunch counter at Woolworth's in downtown Greensboro. They refused to leave when denied service and stayed until the store closed. The bold act led to a sit-in movement and forced dining facilities across the South to integrate by the summer of 1960. Woolworth's was desegregated by the end of July 1960.

Even though a window was shattered at the museum and police still don’t know who’s responsible, the message is still the same. Each night groups of protesters have convened in front of it pausing to reflect and remember the sacrifice of so many.

Now sitting in front of that museum, a portrait of George Floyd.