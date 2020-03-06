Murder charges upgraded to second-degree, 3 other officers charged in death of George Floyd

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says the attorney general has levied the new charges against former officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have been elevated, and three other former officers have been charged in the death of George Floyd.

Klobuchar said in a tweet Wednesday that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is charging former officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, and that he's increased the murder charge against Chauvin to second-degree.

Chauvin had already been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin, who was captured on video restraining Floyd by kneeling on his neck despite desperate pleas from Mr. Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe, is now charged with second-degree murder.

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump Esq. took to Twitter after the decision and thanked Ellison.

"This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge" the tweet said.

Officials gave details of the new charges during a news conference Wednesday.

Demonstrators across the country and the globe have demanded charges against the three other officers who responded to the call that ended in Floyd’s death.

All four officers were fired by Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo the day after the video of the deadly encounter surfaced on social media.