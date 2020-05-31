Fayetteville mayor issues curfew

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Fayetteville, North Carolina will be under curfew for Sunday, May 31.
Mayor Mitch Colvin ordered citizens to stay indoors from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to concerns over rioters who have destroyed and vandalized property in the area during the George Floyd protests.
The Fayetteville police department shared this message on Facebook to alert citizens to the order:
This followed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement that cities in the state will decide their own curfew rules.