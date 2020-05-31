Fayetteville mayor issues curfew

In response to concerns about rioters, Fayetteville residents have been ordered to stay indoors between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Fayetteville, North Carolina will be under curfew for Sunday, May 31.

Mayor Mitch Colvin ordered citizens to stay indoors from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to concerns over rioters who have destroyed and vandalized property in the area during the George Floyd protests.

The Fayetteville police department shared this message on Facebook to alert citizens to the order:

Fayetteville Police Department ALERT - Curfew | Mayor Mitch Colvin has declared a State of Emerg... ency within the City of Fayetteville. This order includes a curfew for citizens that is 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Please stay at home.