Flags lowered to half-staff across NC to honor George Floyd

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags at state buildings in North Carolina to be lowered to half-staff in honor NC native George Floyd.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from on Saturday, June 6 in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed at the end of May while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His death has sparked protests across the United States in a call for racial equity and justice. Floyd is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper also encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly the North Carolina flag at half-staff for the day.

"The unjust killing of George Floyd combined with many other recent and distant events broke open painful wounds," Gov. Cooper said, "Racism. Excessive use of police force. Health disparities. Poverty. supremacy. These are wrong. They are ugly, but they are present. We must deal with them. We will deal with them. George Floyd’s sister, Bridgette, lives in Hoke County, North Carolina. While I cannot bring her brother back, I can work for justice in his name. I assured her that’s what we would do."