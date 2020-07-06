Body of George Floyd has arrived in Houston for final funeral service and burial

Family member escorted the body of George Floyd to Texas on a flight late Saturday.

HOUSTON — This week friends, family and the world will say their goodbyes to George Floyd in a final funeral service and burial planned in Houston.

Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday morning that "George Floyd and his family are safely in Houston."

The chief thanked Delta Airlines and Bush Intercontinental Airport for their involvement in bringing Floyd's remains home.

There are two services for Floyd this week in the Houston area: a public viewing on Monday and an invite-only memorial service on Tuesday.

Both the public viewing and the private funeral will be held at The Fountain of Praise church at 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77085. Floyd will then be buried in Pearland.

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country after a viral video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

On Saturday, a memorial service for Floyd was held in Raeford, North Carolina.

WCNC Charlotte talked to people at the memorial service in Raeford who were surprised they were able to view the open casket and they say it’s something they’ll remember forever.

However, it was too painful for some in George Floyd’s family.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Floyd’s brother told NBC affiliate WRAL.

It was not the return home to North Carolina anyone wanted for George Floyd, especially his family who attended the memorial service.

“I’m not going to view the body, because I can’t look at him that way,” Floyd’s brother told WRAL.