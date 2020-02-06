Greensboro artist leaves tribute to George Floyd outside the International Civil Rights Center & Museum

“I just felt like art is a better way to protest than violence," Elene Bayless said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After three days of protests across the Piedmont Triad, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a local artist left a tribute outside a historic monument in downtown Greensboro.

“I just felt like art is a better way to protest than violence, but you want to draw the attention of people in a good – in a good way,” Elene Bayless said.

In front of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum on South Elm Street, Bayless left a painting of Floyd.

“I wanted to dedicate a vigil to George Floyd especially since all the riots have spread throughout the cities of America,” Bayless said.

She said she started the painting around 4:30 Tuesday morning and finished around 9 a.m. Bayless placed the piece of art outside the museum around 1 pm and it started drawing a crowd.

“I do really encourage people to lay flowers down, maybe their own stories, just whatever they feel helps,” Bayless said.

She said she hopes people will visit and share their stories and recognize that black lives matter. Bayless said she felt helpless and this was her way of supporting.

Protests and demonstrations have been ongoing across the nation since last week and have led to violent rioting and looting.

The nationwide unrest came after when Floyd died in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired, put his knee on Floyd's neck during an arrest. Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.