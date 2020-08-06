Greensboro's police chief announces policy changes following protest

The Greensboro police department will now require officers to intervene when witnessing 'excessive use of force,' chief says.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro police department announced policy changes following days of protests against racial injustices. Monday's changes come in the wake of George Floyd's death and the subsequent outburst of protests which since engulfed the United States and Greensboro.

Greensboro police chief Brian James announced policy clarifications and changes that aim to prevent any similar excessive uses of force in Greensboro. GPD officers will now be required to intervene in any situation where they witness officers using excessive force. Chief James said they would be compelled to step in 'verbally or physically' to prevent abuses from happening.

Additionally, the GPD made clarifications to its previous restraint policies. The already GPD did not teach or train its officers to use “choke holds” or “strangleholds”, and prohibited any restraint or use of force which restricts breathing. The language of the policy was changed to "strictly prohibit" these restraint methods and reduce other uses of deadly force.

Chief James said another new change in language to previous policy is to specify that officers will now utilize “the minimal amount of force necessary” to stop resistance and effect an arrest.

These changes, in addition to a previously modified policy from February concerning firing at moving vehicles, echo the calls for accountability from protesters. Last week, Mayor Nancy Vaughan vowed changes in the department after meeting with protesters and community members.

In Chief James' press conference, he emphasized the need to focus on personnel as much as policy. Greensboro policemen already are required to undergo a psychological evaluation upon entering the police force, Chief James said. Now, they will be required to undergo follow-up psych exams every five years under the new policies. Chief James also said he is "exploring enhanced access to counseling services for our officers" with the goal of providing free counseling to all officers in the near future.