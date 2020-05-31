25 arrested after Sunday night protests in Charlotte

For the third night in a row, protesters took to the streets of Charlotte after the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For a third consecutive night, protesters in Charlotte gathered to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

25 people were arrested Sunday after hours of peaceful protests gave way to violent protests late night.

"More than 1,500 lawful protesters marched through Uptown Charlotte at 1 p.m. The group expressed their viewpoints lawfully throughout their demonstrations," the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said in an update statement Monday afternoon. "Later in the evening, some protesters became violent and began throwing rocks, explosives and other objects at officers, intending to injure the officers who were actively involved in facilitating lawful demonstrations."

Shortly before 11 p.m., CMPD issued a dispersal order to clear the streets of crowds.

"Rioters continued to assault officers, threaten other members of the community and destroy business property throughout the night," CMPD said in their statement.

Four guns were seized Sunday night, according to CMPD.

On Saturday night, 30 people were arrested during protests in uptown Charlotte, police said. Friday night saw the arrest of 13 people, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston.

Ahead of the second night of protests on Saturday, a State of Emergency had been declared in Charlotte.

What follows is a timeline of events Sunday night as chronicled during our live blog:

1:25 a.m.

CMPD says over 15 protesters have been arrested during Sunday's protests in uptown Charlotte.

In a series of tweets, CMPD broke down some of the charges: four protesters were arrested for assaulting police officers, one protester was arrested for hitting an officer in the face with a rock, three protesters were arrested on "illegal weapon charges."

12:30 a.m.

CMPD says they're still experiencing conflicts with individuals throwing fireworks. Officers are still trying to clear streets of crowds.

12:00 a.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers are continuing to try and disperse crowds in uptown Charlotte.

11:40 p.m.

Firefighters are assessing the scene at the 7-Eleven near Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte. The 7-Eleven has at least one visibly broken window. Additionally, several windows were damaged at a nearby apartment building.

A resident of a nearby apartment building said residents were asked to evacuate once the fire department arrived.

11:33 p.m.

Several emergency vehicles rushed through uptown Charlotte toward Romare Bearden Park, where many protesters were seen heading. It's not known at this time what happened to spark the emergency response.

11:30 p.m.

CMPD says nine people have been arrested during Sunday night's protests, several for weapon charges.

Multiple dispersal orders have been issued.

11:23 p.m.

The woman who was taken into custody who said she couldn't breathe was moved into a squad car as she requested. It appeared that there was resistance, and several officers pushed her into the back of a CMPD squad car.

11:15 p.m.

The woman who was taken into custody was heard yelling toward police officers that she couldn't breathe, saying she has asthma.

A crowd of protesters around the vehicle chanted in response "she can't breathe."

Protesters had to restrain one woman who was attempting to get through the line of police to the woman in custody.

11:05 p.m.

A woman is seen being arrested and placed into a CMPD van while a line of police officers with bicycles form a barrier around the van in front of the Omni Hotel. Shortly after, a second individual is seen being put in the back of the van.

At this time, it's not known why these two individuals were detained.

11:00 p.m.

CMPD says as the violent activity has grown, a dispersal issue was ordered to protect everyone involved. Officers could be seen in pick-up trucks moving into the area.

10:45 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte is at the scene in uptown Charlotte after fireworks were thrown, one landing in the vicinity of popular restaurant Ink and Ivy. Following this, officers in riot gear lined up near the Epicentre, and CMPD used tear gas and rubber bullets.

A protester was seen throwing three fireworks in the area.

10:15 p.m.

CMPD says there are reports of protesters arming themselves with bricks in front of the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte.

"Violence and destruction of property is not a solution," CMPD said in a tweet.

Minutes before CMPD's report, WCNC was following peaceful protests moving through another part of uptown Charlotte.

9:45 p.m.

Protesters have started cheering at inmates at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte on South McDowell Street and 4th Street.

9:25 p.m.

A man was arrested by CMPD officers near the CMPD Headquarters in uptown. A crowd of protesters nearby could be heard shouting, "What did he do?"

9:15 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner confirms a large crowd is forming outside of the CMPD Headquarters in uptown Charlotte.

8:30 p.m.

CMPD says so far during the protests Sunday night, four people have arrested. Of the four, one person was illegally possessing a gun.

8:25 p.m.

A group of protesters has moved locations in uptown, to South Mint Street near Romare Bearden Park and BB&T BallPark.

The crowd can be heard chanting, "No justice, no peace."

8:05 p.m.

Peaceful protesters continue to make their way through uptown Charlotte, past Church Street and 5th Street. Protesters can be heard repeatedly chanting "Hands up, don't shoot."

7:20 p.m.

A WCNC Charlotte photographer captures video showing CMPD making an arrest. It's not known at this time why the person was arrested but is believed to be in connection to the protests.

7:15 p.m.

CMPD confirms a large group of protesters is marching on Caldwell Street. CMPD officers are escorting the protesters.

Protesters previously tried to access I-277, like many did Saturday night, but police blocked protesters from the ramps.