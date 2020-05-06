Hoke County prepares for memorial service for George Floyd

Floyd was born in Raeford, North Carolina. He has a sister who lives there.

RAEFORD, N.C. — A public viewing and memorial service are scheduled for Saturday, June 6 in Hoke County to honor the life of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed while in police custody. The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is coordinating logistics for the ceremonies, according to a release.

