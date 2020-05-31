'I fear the cry of the people is being drowned out' | Gov. Roy Cooper addresses unrest, activates National Guard

A number of protests have been held across North Carolina from Charlotte to Greensboro, to Fayetteville.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Sunday expressed his frustrations with people he believes took over the cause of peaceful protestors across the state.

A number of protests have been held from Charlotte to Greensboro, to Fayetteville after Geroge Floyd, a black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis.

"Protesters gathered to seek justice for them, themselves, and their children to call for changes to the systemic issues that have allowed racism to persist," Gov. Cooper said. "But I fear the cry of the people is being drowned out by the noise of the riots."

Saturday night's protest in Greensboro ended with damage to businesses on Elm Street.

Gov. Cooper reiterated people are more important than property and safety will be the primary concern. He called Saturday night's protests a "fearful night for protesters."

Later, he called for people to stop destruction in cities and said he would like to work toward justice for George Floyd.

"Violence and destruction is [sic] unacceptable in many ways. Those actions undermine peaceful pleas for justice," Gov. Cooper said.

The governor also said he spoke to George Floyd’s sister on the telephone, and promised her he would work for justice in his name. She lives in Hoke County, North Carolina.

After the news conference, Gov. Cooper authorized 450 North Carolina National Guardsmen to mobilize due to civil unrest.