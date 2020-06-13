x
Protests in the Triad Saturday, 6/13/20

Marchers are gathering in the Triad today protesting against police brutality and social injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Credit: WFMY
Protests on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters in the Triad have congregated into large groups for another weekend of demonstrations. They're protesting police brutality and social injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

2:06 p.m. Traffic is now open to traffic going southbound. Officers have blocked traffic for protesters. 

1:03 p.m. The Three organization protesting on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, NC in order to bring awareness to police brutality against African Americans. 

HAPPENING NOW

The Three organization protesting on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, NC in order to bring awareness to police brutality against African Americans. (Note: Camera will be constantly moving to capture march)

Posted by WFMY News 2 on Saturday, June 13, 2020

WFMY's Itinease McMiller gives updates on protests taking place on Battleground Ave in Greensboro. 

Itinease McMiller on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro where The Three organization is protesting in order to bring awareness to police brutally against African Americans

Posted by WFMY News 2 on Saturday, June 13, 2020

