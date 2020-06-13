Protests in the Triad Saturday, 6/13/20

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters in the Triad have congregated into large groups for another weekend of demonstrations. They're protesting police brutality and social injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
2:06 p.m. Traffic is now open to traffic going southbound. Officers have blocked traffic for protesters.
1:03 p.m. The Three organization protesting on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, NC in order to bring awareness to police brutality against African Americans.
WFMY's Itinease McMiller gives updates on protests taking place on Battleground Ave in Greensboro.
