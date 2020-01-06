A large gathering is currently protesting outside of the Greensboro Police Department.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters are coming together for the third night of protests in downtown Greensboro.

A large gathering is currently protesting outside of the Greensboro Police Department. This comes as a curfew has been enacted citywide beginning Monday night at 8:00 p.m.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, posted the following on her Facebook page: "I am issuing a citywide CURFEW effective immediately from 8:00pm - 6:00am, to be in effect until modified or rescinded. ￼Please plan accordingly. It will restrict travel within the city limits."

Greensboro's curfew comes after two days of protests in the downtown area. The demonstrations were peaceful for most of those days. However, some outsiders went on to vandalize businesses once the protests were over.