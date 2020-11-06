Police arrest Greensboro Civil Rights Museum vandalism suspect

Greensboro police say they have arrested the person suspected of vandalizing the International Civil Rights Center & Museum Vandalism in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police announced they arrested the person suspected of vandalizing the International Civil Rights Center & Museum Vandalism in Greensboro on Thursday.

Officials said Raul Alberto Ochoa, 18, of Thomasville, North Carolina was taken into custody under suspicion of vandalizing the museum back on May 30. It happened initially a few nights after protests over the death of George Floyd swept through the city as African-Americans called for assurances of accountability from Greensboro's police department.

Ochoa was also served with warrants from High Point Police for incidents at the Walmart located at 2628 S. Main Street in High Point that happened on May 31. Ochoa stole electronics as well as damaged property inside the location, officials said.

High Point Police charged Ochoa with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony inciting a riot.

Ochoa was charged with felony inciting a riot and misdemeanor injury to real property. He was taken into custody and received a $6,000 bond.