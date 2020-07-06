Businesses close early along W. Wendover Avenue due to protests

Parts of W. Wendover Avenue closed for protests, so businesses told their employees to go home early. Here is the list of stores closed:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have closed different sections of W. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro to accommodate protesters.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of about 40 demonstrators began entering stores along the road, calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Store owners told WFMY News 2 they called other store owners along W. Wendover Ave. to alert the businesses of the protester's impending arrival. Out of safety for the stores, many closed down early.

Some restaurants in the area also closed early as well, since no foot traffic is expected with the street shut down, restaurant managers said.

The full list of stores closed early on W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro: