Non-credible threat sent to a Danville high school

This threat comes on the same day a bomb threat was emailed to ABSS as well as Alleghany County schools dismissing all students early on Monday.

DANVILLE, Va. — A Danville, VA high school received a non-credible threat of violence on Monday, Sept. 18, according to the Danville Police Department.

Danville police released a statement on the Danville town website confirming that George Washington High School was the subject of a Facebook post that threatened violence against the school.

Police said they are working with Danville Public Schools officials to find the source of the threat. Police did not specify what the threat entailed.

This threat comes in conjunction with a bomb threat emailed to ABSS on Monday morning as well as Alleghany County schools dismissing all students in the middle of the day.

