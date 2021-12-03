Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game canceled after positive COVID-19 test

It comes after a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program.

The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

With the cancellation, Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m.

The Virginia men’s basketball program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.