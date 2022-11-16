German-based manufacturer headquarters to move to Forsyth County

Ziehl-Abegg to create hundreds of new jobs in Winston-Salem.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that German Ventilation manufacturer, Ziehl-Abegg, Inc., will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth County.

The company says it will invest more than $100 million to expand its operations and relocate its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem.

"I am delighted to congratulate Ziehl-Abegg on this expansion in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County," Governor Cooper said. "The company's increased investment is a great vote of confidence in our thriving economy, central East Coast location, and skilled manufacturing workforce."

The German-based manufacturer was founded in 1910 as a motor manufacturer and now produces innovative industrial fan systems and motors with 5,000 employees worldwide.

The company has fans for various commercial applications including hospitals, schools, data centers, and various agricultural uses. Ziehl-Abegg's expansion to a new state-of-the-art 500,000-square-foot building will increase its production capabilities and distribution for North America.

"The U.S. market is fundamentally very important for us and is driving the expansion in North America," Chief Operating Officer, Joachim Ley said. "The 189 employees are the first step of our expansion project. We are anticipating growing to over 500 employees very rapidly."

The new positions include assembly technicians, engineers, finance, quality assurance, machinists' maintenance, and various administrative personnel.

"Ziehl-Abegg is the latest example of why North Carolina continues to be recognized as the best place to do business," said N.C. Commerce Secretary, Machelle Baker Sanders. "North Carolina offers a world-class workforce and robust training network that is committed to helping companies grow and succeed."

Altogether, the positions have an average annual salary of $59, 479. Forsyth County's overall average annual wage is $57,351. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $11.2 million for the region.

"We are excited to welcome Ziehl-Abegg and its new good-paying jobs to Forsyth County," NC Senator Joyce Krawiec said.