Have you seen this man? Germanton man with cognitive impairment missing in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Germanton man suffering from a cognitive impairment went missing on June 23, according to a Facebook post from the Walnut Cove Fire and Rescue.

First responders said to use caution on the Baux Moutain Road and Leake Memorial Church Road as they are searching for 37-year-old Scotty J. Manuel Thursday. The rescue team said Manuel has medical issues that require medication.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that their search and rescue team was also helping Stokes County look for Manuel.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Manuel, please call 911 immediately, or contact the Stokes County Sheriff's Office at 336-593-8130 or 336-593-8787.

Search Rescue team provided aid to Stokes County EM today on a search incident. Team members supported on scene operations with tracking devices for rescuers searching at the incident. #InThisTogether #ServiceFirst #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/SDJrBMDAG3 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 14, 2022

