GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – You can get a free ride to your polling site on Election Day.

The Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) is offering free bus rides on Election Day across the city. Greensboro City Council Member Goldie Wells says voters can also get to the polls by calling (336) 456-6437 for rides organized by the NAACP of Greensboro and Democracy NC.

Lyft teamed up with various voting organizations, such as Vote.org and TurboVote, to distribute a 50% promotion code to riders on their mobile app. Uber is offering $10 off one ride to the polls on Election Day, thanks to their partners #VoteTogether and Democracy Works.

If you know of another organization offering free rides to the polls in the Triad, let us know by emailing webteam@wfmy.com.

In Greensboro, fare-free rides are available on:

GTA rides

HEAT fixed-route services

SCAT On-Demand service for persons with disabilities

The GTA is one of several transit systems across the country offering free rides on Election Day to support voters.

Kevin Elwood, GTA Marketing and Communications Manager said, “The actions of the Board to approve free fares on Election Day will provide easier access to election sites located along our routes and service areas. It’s our honor to do our part to ensure in the course of daily activities, riders can make a quick trip to cast their crucial vote.”

Other city transit systems offering free rides include; Asheville, Burlington and Durham transit systems on Election Day on November 6.

Visit ridegta.com for maps of our service area and get directions to your local polling place.

