ROCKINGHAM CO., N.C. -- Public shower facilities will be available Sunday and Monday at YMCA's across Rockingham county for people impacted my Hurricane Michael.

The schedules are:

Eden YMCA

Sunday 1pm-4:30pm

Monday 5am-8:30pm

Reidsville YMCA

Sunday 12:30pm-5pm

Monday 6am-8:30pm

Mayodan YMCA

Sunday 1:30pm-5:30pm

Monday 6am-9pm

© 2018 WFMY