WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - The Business 40 closure will surely cause lots of headaches and eye rolls across Forsyth County in the coming months, but it's cause for celebration for one night with the Winston-Salem Dash.

Fans can get chicken wings, beer, soda, popcorn and peanuts for 40 cents (plus tax) and Lemonade for 50 cents at the Dash's free Business 40 Closure party.

The party is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark's Flow Club. Dash mascot 'Bolt' will be there from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. and guests will get a raffle ticket to enter to win prizes.

“The Business 40 closure will affect everyone in our community, and I think it is fair to say folks may be anxious leading up to it,” said CJ Johnson, Dash President. “Our business model is built on giving people a fun escape from reality, so we thought a celebration would be a great way to lift everyone’s spirits. A few of our staff members have jokingly referred to the event as an “End of the World Party.”

Guests who RSVP for the event by emailing maria.espinosa@wsdash.com can get a Yellow Dash hard hat. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Parking for the party is free.

