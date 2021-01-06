Get paid to get your COVID-19 vaccine or to drive someone to an appointment

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is one of four counties to host a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can get $25 for getting your COVID-19 vaccine or for driving someone to get their shot in Guilford County.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is one of four counties to host a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The GCDPH will offer $25 cash cards for anyone 18 or older who gets their vaccine from now until June 8. They will also give a cash card to someone who drives another person to get their vaccine with a limit of one case card per visit.

In order to get the money, the driver must not be with a transportation service like Uber, Lyft, or with a taxi company.

Cash cards will be provided while supply lasts for the Guilford County Greensboro Coliseum vaccination site. The incentive program is also available in High Point at StarMed vaccine locations.

The cash cards will not be distributed to those who make an appointment through Cone Health.

Upcoming vaccine clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum will be held:

June 1 & 4: Administering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 2: Administering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

June 7: Administering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Appointments may be scheduled: - Online at www.healthyguilford.com or by phone, 336-641-7944.