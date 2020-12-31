Get prizes for entering Greensboro Parks and Recreation '21 for 21 Winter Workout' challenge

From January 1 to January 31, people are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or boat 21 miles for the chance to win $250 in prizes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Parks and Recreation is encouraging people to start the new year with a focus on their physical health and wellness with the “21 for 21 Winter Workout” challenge.

From January 1 to January 31, people are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or boat 21 miles. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a Parks and Recreation prize package worth about $200. Parks and Recreation will send you motivation and tips to your inbox throughout the month!

Prizes & How to Enter

Register to participate online.

Download the 21 for 21 Winter Workout Tracker and log your miles.

When you hit 21 miles, email your completed log to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov. Deadline is February 5.

One participant will be chosen in a random drawing to receive a prize pack includes Parks and Recreation swag, pedal boat passes, fishing passes and a free picnic shelter rental (worth up to $175).

Where to Walk

Not sure where to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity to your home. Or try one of these walking loops: