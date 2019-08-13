GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is partnering with the Guilford County Health Department to offer two mobile vaccination clinics.

These clinics will be for insured (Medicaid, BCBS, United Health Care) and uninsured rising 7th graders who have not had their TDAP and MCV immunizations which are required by law.

The clinics will be held on:

Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dudley High

Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Point Central High

If you have any questions, parents can contact our Health Services department at 336-370-8325.

