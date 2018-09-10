RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Fair is offering more than just rides and food. The fair is also giving you a chance to skip the DMV line.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, fairgoers will have the option to renew their ID cards, order duplicates, update addresses or get a N.C. REAL ID. Just find the DMV booth and Mobile RV located between the J.S. Dorton Arena and the Jim Graham Building.

