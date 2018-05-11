With election day tomorrow, many parents are eager to talk politics with their teens. But, not all high school teens are interested in politics. What can you do to pique their interest? As their parent, figure out what social issues get your teens angry, confuses them or scares them. Use these issues as a conversation opener.

If your kids don't seem bothered or interested in any social issues then you can bring up issues that will impact them. For example, you can talk about repayment of college loans, health insurance coverage, taxes, gun control. Make it relevant to their lives such as the shootings on college campuses and concerts. Draw a connection between these issues and the ways they can impact your teen's life.

You can talk to your teens about what changes have occurred because of people voting. Discuss both political parties, what they stand for and how they've succeeded and how they've failed. Talk about the political candidates and their positions. Stress the importance of standing up for what you believe in. As you know, every vote matters.

