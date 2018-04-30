MCLEANSVILLE, NC – It’s payday. Your money goes into the bank and you know in a few days you must pay rent or the mortgage and all the other bills. So, when a crook takes the money right out of your account, how are you supposed to pay those bills? And how long does it take to get out of identity theft?

For a McLeansville woman, it was almost half a month before she got her money back once she was hacked.

“I wake up on payday and check my account and nearly $500 is gone,” said Lyndsey Strader. “It says ‘Walmart, Arkansas’ and I’m thinking, okay? I immediately call and put a stop on my debit card.”

For Strader, that $500 was her mortgage payment. Someone stole her debit card information and created a fake email resembling her actual email address.

“It was scary similar. Four digits off of being my email,” Strader explained.

The hacker ordered two items from Walmart.com; two 40-inch refurbished Samsung TVs. And if stealing her money and creating a fake account wasn’t enough, guess where the items were shipped?

“To my house,” Said Strader. “Who’s watching my house? Who’s coming for this package?”

It might sound weird to you. Why would they steal her money, order items, then have it shipped to her home? We’ve come across this type of fraud before. In December of 2017, we explained thieves will order items online, then ship it to your house so the billing and mailing address match; making it harder to detect fraud. Then, the thieves wait for the package to be delivered; hoping to pick it up before you notice it was sent to your home.

Well, in Strader’s case, instead of having the packages delivered to her home like the scammer intended, she called FedEx and asked them to hold the packages at the facility.

Strader jokingly said, “So, you know, I don’t have to worry about someone coming to my house and bashing me over the head when I go to get packages that aren’t mine”

To get her money back, Strader tried to bring the TVs to a local Walmart. The store offered to refund her money by putting it back on the original card it was purchased on. But, there’s one problem. She already canceled that card.

“I no longer have the card, so I can’t swipe it to get the money on the card.”

So, now she was forced to send the TVs back to Walmart.com and that process proved to be a headache. A representative with Walmart.com emailed Strader a return agreement to sign, but the return agreement was sent to the fake email address.

“If I can’t get it, I can’t sign it and I can’t get my money back. That’s the whole point. It’s fraud.”

After days of back and forth, Lyndsey shipped the TVs back and Walmart refunded her money. In all, it took seconds for someone to steal her money and 12 days to get it back.

“I’ve lost sleep over it. It’s a wonder I don’t have stomach ulcers. I had a panic attack. That was scary.”

Lyndsey changed the passwords on all her online accounts. She also replaced her debit card with a chip card for extra protection. Walmart has yet to respond to this story. But, remember, this could happen to you at any store.

It’s recommended to have a chip card for extra protection, strong passwords on online accounts. Also, if someone does steal your debit card information, consider this. They can access your checking account with your debit card information, but not your savings account. Try opening a savings account and moving most of your funds into the savings account, to prevent a hacker from getting to the money.

