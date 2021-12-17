Man wanted after deputies seized ghost guns, drugs, stolen property valuing up to $800K

Devin Combs, 21, of Warner Road in Kernersville is wanted in connection with the investigation.

Deputies are searching for a man wanted in a multi-jurisdictional investigation resulting in the seizure of numerous guns, drugs and stolen property.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said it’s all part of a month-long multi-jurisdictional investigation. They said investigators with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and High Point Police Department investigated the thefts and recovery of the following stolen items: flatbed trailers, shipping containers, shipping container trailers, heavy farm machinery, automobiles, commercial mowing equipment, Lowboy style trailers, a tractor-trailer and a trailer full of Ashley Furniture. They said the stolen property recovered is valued at more than $800,000.

Investigators said the following agencies reported stolen property including the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Greensboro Police Department and High Point Police Department.

Deputies seized items at various locations including Warner Road and Anthony Road in Kernersville. They also seized items from an address in Yadkinville and a business on Warner Road.

As part of the investigation, deputies seized methamphetamine, heroin, numerous firearms including “ghost” style handguns.

Combs is wanted for three counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury of personal property, and injury of real property they said that’s related to the investigation.

The sheriff's office said more charges are possible. If you have any information call 336-373-1000.