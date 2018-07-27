We’ve all heard about ghosting – where you stop communicating completely with someone you’ve been dating. Well, did you know that ghosting is the latest trend for employees?

That’s right. Employees just stop showing up at work! Can you imagine the bind that puts the employers?

You tend to ghost because it’s easier than being courageous and having a conversation that you’re no longer interested in the job. It’s a cowardly and irresponsible to not show up for work.

Your decision to ghost can back to haunt you. People transfer jobs and companies all the time. You never know if the person who hired you will be at another company where you want to work. It can derail your career.

Instead of ghosting, have a conversation with your boss or the person who hired you. Tell them that you changed your mind about the job. It’s really that simple. People quit jobs all the time. Handling the situation the right way will make you look professional and show your integrity in not leaving the company in a bind.

