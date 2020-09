The brewery says COVID-19 has cost them their business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The strain of the coronavirus pandemic has claimed another business.

Gibb's Hundred Brewing Company announced that they will be permanently closing their doors.

The location was known for being dog-friendly and having live music.

In a Facebook post, company officials said the pandemic has proven too much. They thanked customers, performers, and staff who had a part in the company's success.

Gibb's Hundred Brewing Company will have its last call on Sept. 13th.