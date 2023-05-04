Gibsonville K9 Colt retires after years of service

Colt will be retiring from the Gibsonville Police Department on June 1.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — The Gibsonville Police Department says farewell to K9 Colt.

7-year-old Colt, a Belgian Malinois, started serving with the Gibsonville police in September 2020 after a short time with the Boone Police Department.

Colt was a tremendous help as he assisted officers and deputies with the Elon Police Department, Haw River Police Department, and Alamance County Sheriff's Office around 60 times in building and area searches along with tracking down missing persons.

Sadly in February 2023, Colt started to have swelling in his front left paw which was later to be determined to be arthritis.

Without a treatment plan that would allow Colt to continue his duties without experiencing pain, he will be retiring from the Gibsonville Police Department on June 1.

The beloved K9 will be missed.

