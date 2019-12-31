GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A lucky Gibsonville man won big right before the beginning of a new year and shortly after Christmas.

Bobby Conklin from Gibsonville won $400,000 after a $5 Pay Me scratch-off ticket helped him win the prize. He bought the ticket at the Food Lion on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro and claimed his prize Friday at the NC Education Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh. He took home $283,001 after taxes.

The Pay Me game started in August with four top prizes of $400,000.

