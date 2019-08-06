GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A woman is safe and recovering in the hospital, after floodwaters swept her car against a guardrail and left her trapped just before 10 Saturday morning.

Guilford County Chief Fire Marshall Steve Thomas described the case as a classic reminder of "turn around, don't drown."

Thomas explained a woman drove down Huffine Farm Road at Huffine Mill Road in Gibsonville and approached the bridge.

"She said it didn't look too bad."

She misjudged. The water she encountered was from Buffalo Creek, which was starting to crest. As she drove through it, the water swept away the car and slammed it against the guardrail. The water continued rising, as McLeansville firefighters and Guilford County Rescue Squad dive teams worked to get her out.

The rescue was successful, and EMS transported the woman to a local hospital. As of noon, the car remained stuck as water levels reached the windows.

Thomas said first responders conducted several other rescues Friday night, including six in High Point.

