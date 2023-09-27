Girl involved in 2022 Lexington crash dead 15 months later, mother facing 19 years in prison

It is unclear if Gracie Lankford died from injuries sustained in crash.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A girl involved in a 2022 Lexington crash has died recently, according to her family.

Gracie Lankford, who was 3 at the time of the crash, died 15 months after a crash in Lexington. She was 5 years old at the time of her death, her father says.

Officers said Whitaker failed to stop at a stop sign held by a transportation worker in June 2022. Court documents revealed she then crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck.

An 8-year-old girl died in the crash. Gracie's injuries from the crash left her paralyzed from the crash.

According to police, Whitaker admitted to taking 200 milligrams of methadone, had a slow and slurred speech, and was nodding off during questioning. They also found Xanax in the car.

After the crash, Whitaker was originally released under a $500 bond, then was back in custody under a $500,000 bond facing additional charges including felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury.

Four children, all under the age of 16, were in the car: two were Whitaker's.

An 8-year-old girl died in the crash. Whitaker's daughter, Gracie, died recently but It is unclear if her death was caused by the injuries from the crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Safety, Amber Whitaker is serving a 19-year conviction. She is charged with:

Felony Death by Motor Vehicle charge, dismissed

Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle, guilty

Second-Degree Murder, guilty

There are no pending charges against her at this time, according to the clerk of the court's office.

This investigation is ongoing.

