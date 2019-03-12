GREENSBORO, N.C. — You probably know Giving Tuesday as a day dedicated to raising funds for charities or non-profits.

But would you consider giving money to make sure you had fun things to do around your city?

Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is asking people to consider giving "$20 for 2020." DGI says the money will help continue its mission of ensuring downtown is the community's first choice for business, entertainment, and social activities.

DGI is behind many downtown celebrations such as the Fun Fourth Festival, Holiday Parade, and Festival of Lights.

RELATED: Migrating Millennials: Greensboro Ranks 18th Most Moved To City

RELATED: CHRISTMAS 2019 | Parades, Holiday Lights, Santa, Events, and More!

RELATED: With new corporations comes new life for downtown businesses