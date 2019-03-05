GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday night 27-year-old Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA 2019.

Here are some fast facts about Cheslie Kryst, Miss North Carolina, now Miss USA.

Cheslie Kryst is from Charlotte, NC.

Kryst earned her bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina's Honors College. She then went on to earned a law degree and an MBA at Wake Forest University, according to the Associated Press.

She's a civil litigation attorney for Poyner Spruill LLP, in Charlotte, and does pro bono work to reduce sentences for inmates.

Kryst now advances to the Miss Universe competition.

Her mother is also a pageant winner and was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002.

She said her interest in pageants began when she was 10 years old, watching her mother ride a horse-drawn carriage in a parade when she was named Mrs. North Carolina.

In a videotaped message played during the two-hour event at a hotel-casino, she told a story of when a judge at a legal competition told her to wear a skirt instead of pants because judges prefer skirts.

"Glass ceilings can be broken wearing either a skirt or pants," Kryst said.

