Glenn-East Forsyth game to have increased law enforcement presence

Kernersville police said there will be an increase of deputies at the game "for multiple reasons."

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is highlights of the second round of high school football playoffs, Porter Ridge vs. Grimsley.

If you're heading to the Glenn-East Forsyth football game Friday night, you'll notice a larger law enforcement presence.

Kernersville police told WFMY News 2, "in the interest of public safety, for multiple reasons there will be an increase of deputies at tonight's game."

Fifteen Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies will be on patrol at the game. Normally, there are 10. The sheriff's office said the increased patrol is because the two schools are rivals and it is a sold-out crowd.

Authorities said they don't anticipate any issues, but want to be prepared.

The game is at Glenn High School and the seating capacity is a little more than 4,400.